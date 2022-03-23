Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.95.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

TSE:USA opened at C$1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a market cap of C$255.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.