Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (TSE:USAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.95.

TSE:USA opened at C$1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a market cap of C$255.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

About Americas Silver (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

