$89.43 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) to report sales of $89.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.52 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $47.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $426.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.55 million to $473.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $454.93 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $489.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HT opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $355.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.