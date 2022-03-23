$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $20.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

IP opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

