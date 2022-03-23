Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) to “Hold”

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Get Freedom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.23. Freedom has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $72.43.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Freedom will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freedom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 77.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 3.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freedom (FRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.