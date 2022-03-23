Zacks Investment Research Lowers Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) to Hold

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

CHRA stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period.

About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.