Zacks Investment Research Lowers Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) to Hold

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period.
About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
