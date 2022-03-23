Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $265.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $265.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Boeing stock opened at $191.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. Boeing has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 29.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

