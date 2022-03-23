Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

