FY2022 EPS Estimates for KLA Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of KLA in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $20.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share.

KLAC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $361.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.08. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.