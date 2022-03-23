Brokers Issue Forecasts for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the year.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

SFT opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $226.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

