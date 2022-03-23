Brokers Issue Forecasts for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the year.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.
SFT opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $226.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $9.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
