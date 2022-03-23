The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $67.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

ESTA stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.18. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,750 over the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $49,475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

