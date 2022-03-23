Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DBTX. Jonestrading began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $3.22 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

