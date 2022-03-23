K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.13.

TSE KBL opened at C$31.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92. The company has a market cap of C$334.14 million and a P/E ratio of 38.34. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$29.69 and a 1 year high of C$47.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 147.60%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

