Momo (MOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MOMO opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Momo has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOMO. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momo stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Momo Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Momo worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

