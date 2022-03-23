Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a report released on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CORZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.63. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 5.82 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

