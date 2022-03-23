Vicinity Motor (VEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:VEV opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Vicinity Motor has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vicinity Motor stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

