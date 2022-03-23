Brinker International, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 61,112 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 718,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

