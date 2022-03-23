PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 42,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,275 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $8.73.

Specifically, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,073,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

