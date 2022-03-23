Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

HNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90. Honest has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 198.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Honest during the third quarter worth $105,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

