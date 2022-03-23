Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will post $472.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.44 million and the highest is $481.36 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $390.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $136.21 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $152,930,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,655,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after acquiring an additional 386,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

