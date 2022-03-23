Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

SND opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $153.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029 in the last 90 days. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Smart Sand by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

