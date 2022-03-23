Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. Playtika has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,109,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Playtika by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Playtika by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Playtika by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,602,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

