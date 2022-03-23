Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBX. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.71.

Shares of UBX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 261,489 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

