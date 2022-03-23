Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.79. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

In other news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

