HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 610 by UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 610 ($8.03) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.32) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.06) to GBX 484 ($6.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 548.82 ($7.23).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 516.60 ($6.80) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 519.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 455.77. The stock has a market cap of £104.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.47).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($371,871.93).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

