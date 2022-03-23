Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Price Target Raised to GBX 130 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.
Separately, raised their target price on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of PHTM stock opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. Photo-Me International has a one year low of GBX 53.66 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 79.70 ($1.05). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.
Photo-Me International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
