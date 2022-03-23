Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nucor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

NYSE NUE opened at $144.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68. Nucor has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $683,804,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nucor by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

