Neogen (NEOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68. Neogen has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Neogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

