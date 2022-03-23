Brokers Set Expectations for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $7.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

OAS stock opened at $148.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.12. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,891,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

