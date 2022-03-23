BRP (DOOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter.
BRP stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52.
DOOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.
BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
