SpartanNash to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

SpartanNash stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 54.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SpartanNash by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SpartanNash by 7.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.