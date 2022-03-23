Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

