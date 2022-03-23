CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $287.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.