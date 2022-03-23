Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 156,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,040,224 shares.The stock last traded at $26.21 and had previously closed at $25.92.

Specifically, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

