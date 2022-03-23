StockNews.com Upgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.