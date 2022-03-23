StockNews.com Upgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.82.
NASDAQ HQY opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06.
About HealthEquity (Get Rating)
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
