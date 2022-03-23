Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ PPSI opened at $6.20 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.
About Pioneer Power Solutions (Get Rating)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.