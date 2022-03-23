Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $6.20 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

