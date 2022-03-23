Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of PSXP opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners ( NYSE:PSXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 524.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth $108,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.