Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $56.00. Approximately 179,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,065,340 shares.The stock last traded at $50.51 and had previously closed at $47.98.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 621,618 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

