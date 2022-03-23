Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 269.01% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 840.2% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 17.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

