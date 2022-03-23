New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.96 Million

Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) to report sales of $345.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.87 million to $349.54 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $332.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

