Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.24, but opened at $41.65. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 51,214 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

