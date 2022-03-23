M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.43) and last traded at GBX 994 ($13.09), with a volume of 27162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 962 ($12.66).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 852.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 830.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £526.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42.

In other news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.85), for a total value of £22,462.24 ($29,571.14).

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.