Investors Buy Large Volume of Plains GP Call Options (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,300 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,088% compared to the average daily volume of 446 call options.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.90. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Plains GP alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 227.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 225.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 1,430,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 93.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 711,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.