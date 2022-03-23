Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,175 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 634 call options.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $21,029,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 514,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,131,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

