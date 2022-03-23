AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £105 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £105 ($138.23) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($131.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($125.07) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.50) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($128.07).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 9,574 ($126.04) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,861.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,715.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The firm has a market cap of £148.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,569.51. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 7,045 ($92.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,701 ($127.71).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

