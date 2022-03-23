Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Down 4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $80.70 and last traded at $80.70. Approximately 2,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 326,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

Specifically, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,956 shares of company stock worth $8,081,704. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

