First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 30th (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 30th. First Watch Restaurant Group had issued 9,459,000 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $170,262,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of First Watch Restaurant Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

