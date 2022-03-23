Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of 849% compared to the typical volume of 527 call options.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,412,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter worth $9,441,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $10,973,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after buying an additional 603,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venor Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.