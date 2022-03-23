Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GENQU) Quiet Period Will End on March 28th

Genesis Unicorn Capital’s (NASDAQ:GENQU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 28th. Genesis Unicorn Capital had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GENQU stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Genesis Unicorn Capital has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

