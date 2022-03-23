Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($54.95) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.09 ($53.94).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €26.32 ($28.92) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($49.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.60.

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

