Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($54.95) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.09 ($53.94).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €26.32 ($28.92) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($49.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.60.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

