StockNews.com Downgrades AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to Buy

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.